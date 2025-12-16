Screen Sizes Is a Great Apple Device Reference screensizes.app

I keep meaning to link to Screen Sizes, a wonderful utility by Trevor Kay and Christopher Muller. It is a resource for developers and designers alike to reference the screen sizes, pixel dimensions, and various other attributes of Apple’s post-P.C. device lineup.

Something I need to do at my day job on a semi-regular basis is compositing a screenshot on a photo of someone holding or using an iPhone or an iPad. One of my pet peeves is when there is little attempt at realism — like when a screenshot is pasted over a notch, or the screen corners have an obviously incorrect radius. This is not out of protection for the integrity of Apple’s hardware design, per se; it just looks careless. I constantly refer to Screen Sizes to avoid these mistakes. I did so earlier today, which is why I was reminded to link to it.

It is a great free web app with even more resources than its name suggests.