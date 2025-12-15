Locked Out of an Apple Account hey.paris

Paris Buttfield-Addison:

My Apple ID, which I have held for around 25 years (it was originally a username, before they had to be email addresses; it’s from the iTools era), has been permanently disabled. This isn’t just an email address; it is my core digital identity. It holds terabytes of family photos, my entire message history, and is the key to syncing my work across the ecosystem. […] The only recent activity on my account was a recent attempt to redeem a $500 Apple Gift Card to pay for my 6TB iCloud+ storage plan. The code failed. The vendor suggested that the card number was likely compromised and agreed to reissue it. Shortly after, my account was locked.

This post has been circulating and, since publishing, Buttfield-Addison says he has been contacted by someone at Apple’s “Executive Relations”, but still does not have access to his account. I hope his situation is corrected promptly.

What I am stunned by is the breadth of impact this lockout has, and what a similar problem would mean for me, personally. I do not blame Buttfield-Addison or anyone else for having so much of their digital life ensconced in an Apple Account. Apple has effectively made it a requirement for using the features of its devices and, thanks to Apple’s policy of only trusting itself, creates limitations to using third-party services. You cannot automatically back up an iPhone or iPad to a third-party service, for example, in the same way as you can iCloud. Given this tight control, the bar for locking a user out of their Apple Account and, to some extent, out of their devices should be unbelievably high. Like, it should require the equivalent of a court order internally.

At the very least, software and services need a warranty. Customers need a level of protection from any corporation with which they are required to have an ongoing relationship. This single high-profile incident should raise alarm bells within Apple about its presumably-automatic account security mechanisms and its support procedures.